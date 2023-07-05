Braves News: Braves’ win streak snapped, Max Fried injury update, and more

The Atlanta Braves’ nine-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday night after falling to the Cleveland Guardians in extra innings, 6-5. Southpaw Kolby Allard earned the start and tossed five innings of three-run baseball.

Ozzie Albies had a huge night at the plate, launching two home runs, one to tie the ballgame in the fifth and then again in the ninth. Albies became one of eight players in the league with 22+ homers.

“I just keep grinding out there. I never put my head down and just try to make contact,” Albies said of his success at the plate. “When it’s in the zone, I have to put the barrel on it.”

“It’s an awesome feeling to help your team,” he added. “Tomorrow is a new day with a new beginning. Let’s start another win streak.”

Ozzie and the Braves look to flush their Independence Day performance and start yet another win streak with game two of the series this evening.

More Braves News:

Max Fried threw his second live batting practice session on Tuesday and per report, all went well. A rehab assignment seems to be in the near future.

Here are seven players from the state of Georgia that could become Braves in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Allan Winans put together a dominant start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. More in the minor league recap.

MLB News:

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will require surgery on his right elbow to repair the flexor tendon. The surgery will end May’s 2023 campaign.

The Los Angeles Angels placed Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list with a broken left wrist. Just hours later, Angels star Shohei Ohtani exited the game with a blister on his middle finger.

The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique. Lewis has officially been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain, which comes with a six-week recovery time.

The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to July 3.