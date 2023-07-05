 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Experience Rare Loss vs. Guardians

The Braves lost for only the second time over their last 19 teams.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

It seems a bit odd to say that the Braves lost a baseball game, but that occurred on Tuesday night. A 6-5 loss to the Guardians in 10 innings ended the Braves nine game winning streak, despite Ozzie Albies going deep twice on Tuesday night. The Power was on display once again, but Atlanta has to hope for better results than 3-14 with in RISP situations. With how good the Braves have been playing as of late, there has to be plenty of confidence they can get the series on Wednesday.

