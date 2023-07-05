Sean Murphy re-enters mostly unchanged lineup for Braves against Guardians

The lineups for tonight’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians have officially been unveiled. One team has made a couple of changes and the team that we all pay attention to on a daily basis is rolling with their usual lineup with one major change. Let’s not waste any more time and see what both teams have going on for tonight’s contest, shall we?

Here’s Atlanta:

As expected, the only major change for the lineup is that Sean Murphy is playing catcher in place of Travis d’Arnaud. Other than that, every spot is exactly the same. Atlanta’s had a very good thing going for a while now and Brian Snitker seems very reticent to mess around with it in any serious way. That’s A-OK with me and a lot of other fans, I’m sure.

On the other side of things, here’s Cleveland:

Series on the line on Doby Day!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/ZtXRnGqkw4 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 5, 2023

Bo Naylor and Will Brennan are the two new faces in the lineup as both the catcher and outfielder are making their return to the lineup after starting yesterday on the bench. Other than that and some slight swaps, Cleveland’s lineup is mostly the same. Keep an eye on out Amed Rosario, as he’s been getting the job done for the Guardians so far and has a career .357 batting average over 14 plate appearances against Michael Soroka.

Tonight’s game starts at 7:10 P.M. E.T. and can be seen on Bally Sports South and listened to on 680 The Fan and the Braves Radio Network.