Braves at Guardians Game Thread: 7/5/2023

After picking up the win in the series opener, the Atlanta Braves fell short in their opportunity to set up a third-straight series sweep. Instead, they’ll have to “settle” for a shot at picking up a series victory over the Cleveland Guardians tonight. Michael Soroka is getting the ball for tonight’s contest and the clear hope is that he can build upon what he started in his most recent outing.

Meanwhile, the Braves have a opportunity to extend the misery of Cal Quantrill, who hasn’t been the most effective pitcher for Cleveland this season. If the Braves live up to their lofty reputation at the plate, then this could be a big night for Atlanta. Let’s hope we’re talking about another series win later on tonight.

Game Notes