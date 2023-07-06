This Day in Braves History: Bob Horner Blasts 4 Homers

Braves Franchise History

1945 - The Braves sweep a doubleheader from the Pirates. Butch Nieman hits a pinch-hit grand slam in the opener. Tommy Holmes singles in the second game to extend his hitting streak to 34 consecutive games to break Rogers Hornsby’s National League record.

1970 - Felix Milan goes 6-for-6 and drives in four runs in a 12-4 win over the Giants. Milan is the first Braves player in franchise history to record six hits in a game.

1986 - Bob Horner becomes the 11th player in major league history to hit four home runs in a single game. Horner is the second player to do so in a losing cause as the Braves fell to the Expos 11-8.

1995 - Greg Maddux shuts out the Dodgers, 1-0 and extends his consecutive innings streak without a walk to 49.

2001 - Rafael Furcal suffers a dislocated shoulder in a 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Red Sox. Furcal will miss the remainder of the season with the injury.

MLB History

1912 - Construction begins on Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York.

1917 - Ty Cobb’s winning streak ends at 35 games as he goes hitless against the White Sox.

1933 - The first ever All-Star Game is played at Comiskey Park. Babe Ruth hits a two-run home run to help

the American League to a 4-2 win.

1941 - The Yankees unveil a center field monument dedicated to Lou Gehrig.

1956 - Ford Frick inaugurates the Cy Young Award to honor the most outstanding pitcher each year. The BBWAA will handle the voting. Only one pitcher will be honored each year until 1967 when they will switch to selecting a pitcher from each league.

1976 - J.R Richard walks 10 in a 10 inning, 1-0 shutout victory over the Mets.

1980 - Steve Carlton becomes the major league’s all-time strikeout leader for a left-handed pitcher as he fanned seven Cardinals to bring his career total to 2,836.

1990 - Whitey Herzog resigns as Cardinals manager after 10 years. He is replaced on an interim basis by Red Schoendienst. Joe Torre will be named as his permanent replacement on August 1.

