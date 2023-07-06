Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves continue historic pace of power with series win

After a loss on Tuesday, the Braves wasted little time taking control of their matchup against the Guardians on Wednesday evening. Michael Soroka did well to prevent any runs from scoring despite struggles with his control, but also had early run support to work with. Matt Olson and Sean Murphy contributed in multiple ways on Wednesday, as both continued their excellent season-long production.

Shawn Coleman recaps the win over the Guardians, plus looks at the historic power pace the Braves are on this season.

