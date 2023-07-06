Max Fried to begin rehab assignment Sunday with Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried is reportedly set to take the next step in his rehab process. The AJC’s Justin Toscano reports that Fried will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
News: Max Fried is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 6, 2023
Fried has made just five starts this season and has been on the injured list since May 9 due to what was called a left forearm strain. He recently began ramping up in his rehab process and has thrown two live batting practice sessions over the last week. The next step is likely a multi-start rehab assignment as he builds back up.
The Braves are 30 games over .500 heading into this weekend’s series against Tampa Bay. Obviously, getting a healthy Fried back would be a huge boost to a rotation that has also been without Kyle Wright for most of the season.
Update - Gwinnett has announced that Fried will be their starter for Sunday’s game confirming the report.
REHAB ALERT— Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) July 6, 2023
Max Fried is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment on Sunday for the Stripers at Coolray Field.
