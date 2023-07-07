This Day in Braves History : July 7th

Braves Franchise History

1914: In an exhibition game in Buffalo, the Bisons of the International League crush the Boston Braves, 10 - 2.

1918: Rabbit Maranville gets a 10-day leave from the Navy and hits .316 in 11 games for the Braves before going back to sea.

2008: Tough day at the office! Braves shutout by Dodgers Hiroki Kuroda who fired seven perfect innings. Atlanta could only muster two baserunners, a Mark Teixeira double and a walk in the 3-0 loss.

MLB History

1931: The Browns and the White Sox play a 12-inning game in which not a single strikeout is recorded. It is the longest no-strikeout game in major-league history. Chicago wins, 10 - 9.

1992: Pittsburgh’s Andy Van Slyke becomes the first OF in nearly 18 years to record an unassisted double play, in the Pirates’ 5 - 3 win over the Astros.

1993: Mets pitcher Bret Saberhagen throws a firecracker under a table near reporters at Shea Stadium, but no one is hurt.

1999: The Rockies tied a 1903 major league record by scoring in 15 consecutive innings. Phillies ace Curt Schilling ends the streak.

2000: Drawing one of the largest crowds in team history, the Butte Copper Kings’ newest promotion, “John Rocker Awareness Night” is a huge success as the Angel farm club of the Pioneer League who offers free admission to anyone belonging to a group insulted by the Atlanta reliever in his Sports Illustrated interview. The 672 fans in attendance include single moms with multiple children, people with purple hair, “foreigners”, as well as people with alternative lifestyles.

2008: The Indians deal the 2007 American League Cy Young Award winner, C.C. Sabathia, to the Brewers. Sabathia, leading the American League in strikeouts at the time, is exchanged for prospect slugger Matt LaPorta, hard-throwing reliever Rob Bryson, struggling Zach Jackson and a player to be named later.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.