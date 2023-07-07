Braves News: Max Fried’s rehab assignment set, Rays on deck, and more

Atlanta Braves southpaw Max Fried is officially slated to make his first rehab appearance on Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett. The news was first reported by Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fried has been on the injured list since May 9 with a strained left forearm. The 29-year-old made five starts prior to his injury. He posted a 2.08 ERA and fanned 25 in 26 frames.

Fried looks to pick up where he left off as the Gwinnett Stripers host the Omaha Storm Chasers.

More Braves News:

The Atlanta Braves have a huge three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on deck, beginning tonight at 6:40 ET.

In the latest mock draft, FanGraphs projects that Kent State lefty Joe Whitman will head to the Atlanta Braves.

An extra inning thriller in Triple-A and a spectacular performance by a High-A slugger headline Wednesday’s minor league recap.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the recent series win over the Cleveland Guardians.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Daniel Hudson on the 15-day injured list with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts says he is hopeful for Hudson’s return this season.

The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Chris Vallimont from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash. The O’s designated Vallimont for assignment earlier this week.

The Houston Astros placed second baseman Jose Altuve on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique injury. The move is retroactive to July 4.

Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis suffered an injury to his meniscus on July 5 and was placed on the 10-day injured list. Further evaluation revealed that Davis will require surgery and his season is likely over.

The Cleveland Guardians placed right-hander Cal Quantrill on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The Chicago White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to July 5.