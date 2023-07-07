Braves Minor League Recap: Eli White leaves with injury

The Gwinnett Stripers came away with a win on an otherwise rough night for the Atlanta Braves farm system, but they also suffered two key injuries. In good news Braden Shewmake is still hitting well, and Luis Guanipa has returned to the DSL lineup along with the first rehab game from Cody Milligan in Florida.

(36-48) Gwinnett Stripers 9, (40-41) Omaha Storm Chasers 6

Box Score

Jesus Aguilar, DH: 2-3, 2B, HR, BB, RBI, .243/.356/.541

Braden Shewmake, SS: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, .239/.317/.437

Nick Margevicius, SP: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, 7.74 ERA

Gwinnett had a huge power output on Thursday night, including a grand slam that proved the difference in a high-scoring win. Omaha’s three run first inning was answered first by a lot of outs from Gwinnett, until the fourth inning when the Storm Chasers began issuing walks. Gwinnett took five walks in the inning to score two runs, then when Joshua Fuentes hit a grand slam it broke the game wide open for them and put them up 6-3. Both teams traded individual runs in the fifth inning, with Jesus Aguilar going deep for the third time as a Striper. Omaha would make it close in the sixth inning as their two runs brought them back within a run, but for each push Gwinnett had an answer. In the bottom of the seventh inning Braden Shewmake kept his hot streak going with a two run home run, his tenth of the season, to put Gwinnett up 9-6.

Nick Margevicius put up a pretty bad start, though amazingly he managed to get into the sixth inning. Margevicius gave up three runs in the first inning, including a three run home run, both over the next 4 2⁄ 3 innings the Storm Chasers scored only one more. This was mostly due to Margevicius ending at bats very quickly, because he had zero strikeouts in the game and only got one swinging strike. Omaha got a run on two hits in the fifth inning before Margevicius got out of it, but his sixth inning came to an unfortunate end. It was a bit of a weird play as leaped at a bouncing ball to shortstop, then landed awkwardly appearing to injure his left knee. It seems he might have hurt himself on the leap rather than the landing, but regardless he was in a lot of pain and we can only hope it wasn’t a serious injury. It took only one play for another Striper to leave the game injured, as Eli White fell awkwardly on his left arm while chasing a ball in the gap and had to be pulled. White had only just recovered from a previous injury and returned to the lineup June 24th. In all of this chaos Dereck Rodriguez allowed two runs in the sixth inning but the rest of the bullpen locked it down. Joe Harvey pitched two scoreless innings and Grant Holmes closed it out with a scoreless ninth inning for the save.

(38-38) Mississippi Braves, (40-37) Montgomery Biscuits PPD

(36-42) Rome Braves 6, (42-36) Greenville Drive 7

Box Score

Kevin Kilpatrick Jr.: 2-4, 3B, BB, 2 RBI .213/.330/.336

Ignacio Alvarez, DH: 1-3, BB, RBI, .292/.413/.376

Luis Vargas, SP: 4 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 4.37 ERA

This game was relatively quiet in the early going but the action picked up late making for an exciting finish. Rome struggled mightily in the early going against Greenville starter Angel Bastardo, but in the fifth inning finally saw some success. With two outs Brandon Parker broke through with the first Rome hit of the game and it was followed up by two more which tied the game at two runs apiece. Going into the eighth inning the Braves still had just the two hits, but a two out rally starter by a Kevin Kilpatrick triple changed that. Nacho Alvarez brought home Kilpatrick with a base hit to tie the game at 3-3, then following a catcher’s interference call and a stolen base David McCabe put Rome on top with a two run single. That was not going to be enough, however, and Greenville took the lead back with a four run bottom of the eighth inning. Down to their last out Eliezel Stevens got Rome within a run on an RBI single, but Kilpatrick struck out to end the game with the tying run on first base.

Rome got through this game on only two pitchers, but both had a mess on their hands with seven hits allowed each in four innings each. Luis Vargas stranded runners at second and third base twice through the first three innings, but eventually all luck must end and Vargas allowed two runs in the fourth inning which put the Drive on top. Vargas ended the inning with two strikeouts, putting a nice cap on a shaky afternoon. Daniel Martinez started strong with three strikeouts in the fifth inning, and although he allowed a run in the sixth he went into the eighth inning with a chance to earn a win. Martinez allowed two hits to lead off the inning, but after getting two quick outs he was on the verge of a shut down inning. It was not meant to be, as Martinez allowed a game-tying two run single and then a go-ahead two run home run to Brainer Bonaci. It was an unfortunate ending for Rome after a big battle to get back into it, but frankly I’m not so sure they really deserved to win this game anyways.

(37-40) Augusta GreenJackets 5, (45-32) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6

Box Score

Ambioris Tavarez, SS: 0-5, .205/.307/.309

Justin Janas, 1B: 4-5, RBI, .291/.378/.391

Nolan Martinez, SP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 5.16 ERA

Clutch hits evaded the GreenJackets in some key moments in this game, and they fell short in the ninth inning. Myrtle Beach held an early 3-0 lead in this game, but the Pelicans gave the GreenJackets their opportunities to make a comeback including two walks to lead off the second inning. Augusta couldn’t come through with any hits to really turn it into a rally, though they did manage to bring home a run on an RBI ground out. The third inning was the big one for the GreenJackets, as they kept stringing together hits and walks and a bases-loaded single from Jose Dilone tied the game up at 3-3. Another walk loaded the bases and a wild pitch gave Augusta the lead, but they couldn’t add on any more runs and wouldn’t do so again for awhile. After the Pelicans tied up the game the GreenJackets had an opportunity in the fifth inning with runners in scoring position as Jeremy Celedonio was hit by a pitch and moved to second on Jose Dilone’s single. Both runners were stranded where they stood and it wasn’t until an RBI single in the eighth inning from Justin Janas that Augusta would get back in the scoring column. This tied the game at five, but Myrtle Beach responded with a run in the ninth inning and Augusta stranded a leadoff walk to lose by a run.

Nolan Martinez was on the bump for the GreenJackets and he had a rough go of it out there. Odd inning Martinez was fine, he faced the minimum in innings on and three, but even inning Martinez was a different story. Martinez allowed three runs in the second inning to put the GreenJackets behind early, then when they fought back to take the lead he immediately allowed Myrtle Beach back in the game. With one out in the fourth inning Martinez allowed two straight singles and then a game-tying RBI double which ended his outing. Tyree Thompson finished out the frame and had a fantastic outing in relief, covering 4 2⁄ 3 innings of just one run ball. Thompson kept the GreenJackets in this game in the middle innings, striking out seven batters and lowering his season ERA to 2.67. Once Thompson was all tired out Augusta turned the ball over to Ronald Alesandro, who has been fantastic this season, and he immediately gave up a run in the ninth inning to give Myrtle Beach the lead.

(11-12) FCL Braves 1, (11-11) FCL Red Sox 6

Box Score

Douglas Glod, RF: 1-3, BB, .256/.404/.526

Cody Milligan, CF: 1-3, .333/.333/.333

It is very nice to see Cody Milligan back on the field, as it’s been a long time since he went down with an injury after being Mississippi’s spark plug in April. Milligan started this game in center field and in the fifth inning singled in his final at bat. Otherwise, there is not a ton of good to speak of this game. Diego Benitez had the night off, leaving Douglas Glod as the team’s top prospect. Glod had a hit and a walk but added to his strikeout total with two more.

(7-15) DSL Braves 10, (2-20) DSL Nationals 2

Box Score

Luis Guanipa, CF: 0-3, BB, .310/.410/.521

Carlos Monteverde, RF: 1-3, 2 RBI, .247/.351/.383

Luis Guanipa is back in the DSL lineup and they also came away with a win over a...less than respectable DSL Nationals team. Guanipa didn’t really contribute much in his return, but the good news is just him being back out there and adding to his stolen base total. Junior Garcia had the biggest day from anyone on the team, going 2-3 and driving in two runs. Garcia has only played six games, having been a signee from the class and not joining the roster until June 26th, but so far he has drawn eight walks and struck out only three times. Pitching-wise Rayven Antonio keeps lowering that ERA, as his three scoreless innings today gives him only one run allowed over 16 innings this season. Antonio has allowed only one extra base hit this season.