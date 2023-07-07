MLB Pipeline projects High-School shortstop Walker Martin to the Braves in latest mock draft

The mock drafts continue to roll out ahead of the start of the 2023 MLB Draft which will get underway Sunday. The Atlanta Braves have the 24th pick in the first round and MLB Pipeline’s latest mock draft has them going with prep shortstop Walker Martin.

A nice little run of prep position players could continue here, with the toolsy and athletic Martin in the mix (unless the Mariners snag him). Of those still available, Eldridge, Stafura and Lombard could be in the conversation.

Martin is ranked as the 24th best draft prospect in Baseball America’s updated top 500. Martin is one of the older high school prospects in the draft, having turned 19 in February. He is listed at 6’2, 188 and is mostly a line drive, gap-to-gap hitter now, but scouts think he can grown into average power. He’s a good athlete that could stick at short or move to third as he fills out. He’s currently committed to Arkansas.