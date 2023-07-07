 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves at Rays GameThread: 7/7/2023

Charlie Morton vs. Tyler Glasnow

By Ivan the Great
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Statcast graphic, reminder that this game is on Apple TV+, and we’re out.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power