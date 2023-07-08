MLB Futures Game: Rosters, Start Time, Streaming Info

The 2023 MLB Futures Game will be held Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game will feature many top prospects from the American and National Leagues in a seven-inning contest that will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock and Sirius XM.
The Atlanta Braves will be represented by right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach, who was the Braves’ second round pick in the 2021 Draft. He has a 2.63 ERA and a 3.83 FIP in 13 games and 51 1/3 innings at Low A Augusta.
Below is a look at the complete rosters and coaching staffs for each team:
National League
Coaches: Raul Ibanez (Manager), Adrian Beltre (Bench Coach), Felix Hernandez (Pitching Coach), Dan Otero (Quality Control Coach), Joel Pineiro (Bullpen Coach), Jeremy Reed (Hitting Coach), Dan Wilson (Third Base Coach), Randy Winn (First Base Coach), Corey Tremble (Athletic Trainer), Jake Beiting (Strength & Conditioning)
Arizona: Ryan Bliss INF, Jordan Lawler INF
Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach RHP
Chicago: B.J. Murray Jr. INF, Pete Crow-Armstrong OF
Cincinnati: Noelvi Marte INF
Colorado: Yanquiel Fernandez OF
Los Angeles: Dalton Rushing C
Miami: Patrick Monteverde LHP, Nasim Nunez INF
Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski RHP, Jeferson Quero C, Jackson Chourio OF
New York: Mike Vasil RHP
Pittsburgh: J.P. Massey RHP, Endy Rodriguez INF
Philadelphia: Mick Abel RHP, Justin Crawford OF
San Diego: Jackson Merrill INF
San Francisco: Kyle Harrison LHP, Carson Whisenhunt LHP
St. Louis: Tink Hence RHP, Victor Scott II OF
Washington: Brady House INF, James Wood OF
American League
Coaches: Harold Reynolds (Manager), Jay Buhner (First Base Coach), Mike Cameron (Third Base Coach), Alvin Davis (Hitting Coach), Jamie Moyer (Pitching Coach), Dave Valle (Bench Coach), Max Weiner (Bullpen Coach), Michael Feliciano (Athletic Trainer), Rick Griffin (Athletic Trainer), Jake Beiting (Strength & Conditioning)
Baltimore: Jackson Holiday INF, Heston Kjerstad OF
Boston: Shane Drohan LHP, Marcelo Mayer INF, Nick Yorke INF
Chicago: Jonathan Cannon RHP
Cleveland: Joey Cantillo LHP
Detroit: Colt Keith INF, Justyn-Henry Malloy INF
Houston: Drew Gilbert OF
Kansas City: Will Klein RHP
Los Angeles: Edgar Quero C, Karen Paris INF
Minnesota: David Festa RHP
New York: Clayton Beeter RHP, Spencer Jones OF
Oakland: Tyler Soderstrom C, Lawrence Butler OF
Seattle: Harry Ford C, Jonatan Clase OF
Tampa Bay: Junior Caminero INF, Kyle Manzardo INF
Texas: Owen White RHP
Toronto: Sem Robberse RHP, Yosver Zulueta RHP
Futures Game info
Game Date/Time: Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington
Streaming: Peacock
Radio: Sirius XM
