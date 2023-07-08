MLB Futures Game: Rosters, Start Time, Streaming Info

The 2023 MLB Futures Game will be held Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game will feature many top prospects from the American and National Leagues in a seven-inning contest that will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock and Sirius XM.

The Atlanta Braves will be represented by right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach, who was the Braves’ second round pick in the 2021 Draft. He has a 2.63 ERA and a 3.83 FIP in 13 games and 51 1/3 innings at Low A Augusta.

Below is a look at the complete rosters and coaching staffs for each team:

National League

Coaches: Raul Ibanez (Manager), Adrian Beltre (Bench Coach), Felix Hernandez (Pitching Coach), Dan Otero (Quality Control Coach), Joel Pineiro (Bullpen Coach), Jeremy Reed (Hitting Coach), Dan Wilson (Third Base Coach), Randy Winn (First Base Coach), Corey Tremble (Athletic Trainer), Jake Beiting (Strength & Conditioning)

Arizona: Ryan Bliss INF, Jordan Lawler INF

Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach RHP

Chicago: B.J. Murray Jr. INF, Pete Crow-Armstrong OF

Cincinnati: Noelvi Marte INF

Colorado: Yanquiel Fernandez OF

Los Angeles: Dalton Rushing C

Miami: Patrick Monteverde LHP, Nasim Nunez INF

Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski RHP, Jeferson Quero C, Jackson Chourio OF

New York: Mike Vasil RHP

Pittsburgh: J.P. Massey RHP, Endy Rodriguez INF

Philadelphia: Mick Abel RHP, Justin Crawford OF

San Diego: Jackson Merrill INF

San Francisco: Kyle Harrison LHP, Carson Whisenhunt LHP

St. Louis: Tink Hence RHP, Victor Scott II OF

Washington: Brady House INF, James Wood OF

American League

Coaches: Harold Reynolds (Manager), Jay Buhner (First Base Coach), Mike Cameron (Third Base Coach), Alvin Davis (Hitting Coach), Jamie Moyer (Pitching Coach), Dave Valle (Bench Coach), Max Weiner (Bullpen Coach), Michael Feliciano (Athletic Trainer), Rick Griffin (Athletic Trainer), Jake Beiting (Strength & Conditioning)

Baltimore: Jackson Holiday INF, Heston Kjerstad OF

Boston: Shane Drohan LHP, Marcelo Mayer INF, Nick Yorke INF

Chicago: Jonathan Cannon RHP

Cleveland: Joey Cantillo LHP

Detroit: Colt Keith INF, Justyn-Henry Malloy INF

Houston: Drew Gilbert OF

Kansas City: Will Klein RHP

Los Angeles: Edgar Quero C, Karen Paris INF

Minnesota: David Festa RHP

New York: Clayton Beeter RHP, Spencer Jones OF

Oakland: Tyler Soderstrom C, Lawrence Butler OF

Seattle: Harry Ford C, Jonatan Clase OF

Tampa Bay: Junior Caminero INF, Kyle Manzardo INF

Texas: Owen White RHP

Toronto: Sem Robberse RHP, Yosver Zulueta RHP

Futures Game info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: Sirius XM