This Day in Braves History: July 8

Braves Franchise History

1965 - The Braves beat the Astros 9-8 in 12 innings. Mike de la Hoz hit a pinch-hit homer in the eighth, tied the game in the ninth with a single and then singled and scored the winning run to end the game. Joe Morgan became the first Houston player to have six hits in a game.

1967 - The Braves fall to Tom Seaver and the Mets 3-2. An odd play occurs when Bud Harrelson drops a hit over third base which is touched by a fan before Rico Carty can field it. Harrelson is awarded a single due to fan interference.

1975 - Mike Hegan pinch hits for Hank Aaron as the Brewers fall to the Royals 9-1. It is just the sixth time that Aaron has been pinch hit for in his career.

2018 - Nick Markakis is voted in as an outfield starter for the National League and establishes a new record with 1,928 games played before his first selection.

MLB History

1911 - Rube Marquard hits his only career home run to help himself to a 5-2 win over Chicago.

1941 - Ted Williams hits a three-run home run in the ninth to give the American League a 7-5 win over the National League at the All-Star Game.

1950 - Red Schoendienst goes 5-for-5, but the Cardinals lose to Pittsburgh 7-6 to fall into second place.

1951 - Red Schoendienst homers from both sides of the plate as the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 9-8 in the second game of a doubleheader.

1957 - MLB owners decide to re-elect Commissioner Ford Frick to another seven-year term when his current contract expires in 1958.

1982 - Billy Martin records his 1,000th career win as a manager as the A’s beat the Yankees 6-3.

2009 - Andruw Jones hits three homers to lead Texas ton an 8-1 win over the Angels.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.