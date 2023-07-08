Braves News: Braves set home run record, take series opener in Tampa, and more

The Atlanta Braves added to their seemingly historic season on Friday night after launching their 167th home run of the 2023 campaign. The Braves became the first team in MLB history to hit 167 home runs ahead of the All-Star Break.

Home run number 167 came off the bat of Sean Murphy, which was a difference maker in Friday night’s 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Murphy hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning to score the only Braves’ runs.

“It’s about winning the game,” Braves skipper Brian Sntiker said. “I don’t care how you do it.”

“Against that pitching, you’re not going to bunch a lot of hits together,” he added. “We were just fortunate that Sean got into that one and it was enough.”

The Braves look to earn the series win today with Spencer Strider on the bump.

More Braves News:

It is officially mock draft season, and here are the latest:

Keith Law projects Hurston Waldrep to Braves

MLB Pipeline projects Walker Martin to Braves

Kiley McDaniel projects Ty Floyd to Braves

Eli White of the Gwinnett Stripers exited Thursday’s contest with an apparent arm injury. More in the minor league recap.

Marcell Ozuna has had a positive regression as of late. Let’s look at what has been different over the last few months.

MLB News:

The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Andrew McCutchen and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list. McCutchen is experiencing right elbow inflammation, while Hayes is suffering lower back inflammation.

The Oakland A’s placed outfielder Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder subluxation. The club has not provided a timetable for his return.

The St Louis Cardinals placed utilityman Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with inflammation of the wrist. He is eligible to be activated July 17.