Braves go with the regular lineup with Murphy catching

Each team is taking a pretty on-brand approach to lineups in the second game of this clash of the titans three game series. The Braves are running out the regular lineup as they like to find a consistent lineup and more or less stick with it, while Tampa Bay are mixing things up as they often do. Regardless of the order and peripheral lineup selections, there is a lot of red on both sides of the statcast preview below, further reminding us of what a matchup this is.

One note is that one of Friday’s starters for the Rays, Josh Lowe has been placed on the Family Medical Emergency list prior to today’s game as Johnathan Aranda is called up from the Durham Bulls to replace him. We hope Josh and his family make it through whatever emergency has befallen them and that they come out the other side stronger than before.