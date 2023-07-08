The Braves will be represented well at the All Star Game this upcoming week, but don’t expect Spencer Strider or Bryce Elder to pitch.

According to manager Brian Snitker, who met with the media prior to Saturday’s game in Tampa Bay, neither guy will pitch on Tuesday night. They will be in Seattle for all of the festivities, however.

Brian Snitker said definitively that Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder will not pitch in the All-Star Game. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 8, 2023

Strider is starting Saturday night’s contest against the Rays and Elder is scheduled for Sunday, so both would have been on short rest. Given that quite literally is nothing on the line besides bragging rights — and the Braves desperately need both guys ready to roll for the second half — the decision to rest is for the best.

Earlier this month, both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson declined invitations to participate in the Home Run Derby.

Strider and Elder will be joined by Acuña, Olson, Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley in Seattle for the festivities.