Spencer Schwellenbach throws scoreless inning in Futures Game

The Atlanta Braves may have only sent one prospect to the Futures Game this year, but Spencer Schwellenbach did not disappoint as he had a wonderful inning for the National League squad. Schwellenbach came in to start out the fifth inning and was greeted rudely when Nick Yorke smacked a leadoff double against one of Schwellenbach’s curveballs. Schwellenbach didn’t falter, and blew fastballs by the next two hitters for strikeouts before finishing out the inning with a ground out from Drew Gilbert. Schwellenbach’s fastball topped out at 97.8 mph on the second of those two strikeout of Kyren Paris. He threw five of his seven fastballs between 97.1 mph and 97.8 mph. Box Score

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach blows 97 mph past Spencer Jones. Another underrated Braves arm who has better stuff than the whiff numbers may indicate at this point. pic.twitter.com/pCnRsc5eTG — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) July 9, 2023

NL Futures 5, AL Futures 0

With Schwellenbach’s help the National League took a 5-0 win, led by a three RBI game from Marlins prospect Nasim Nunez. The NL started on top in the second inning as a base hit from Brewers prospect Jeferson Quero scored Cincinnati’s Noelvi Marte. Philly’s Justin Crawford scored one more with a sacrifice fly, and that was all the scoring for a minute. Both sides saw pitching success, but in the sixth inning the National League would break through again. After the team started the inning with two hits, Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing was hit by a pitch which loaded the bases for Nunez. Nunez came through by clearing the bases with a double, extending the NL’s lead to 5-0 which they would hold until the end.