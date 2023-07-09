How to watch Day 1 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft will get underway on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. The first two rounds will take place on Sunday evening. Rounds 3-10 will happen on Monday and things will wrap up Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 draft and will be followed by the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. The Atlanta Braves have the 24th pick of the first round and have three picks total on Day 1 of the Draft. Atlanta’s second round pick is No. 59 overall and they also pick No. 70 as a Compensation Round pick for Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs.

We will be tracking every pick of Day 1 here at Battery Power and will have analysis following all three of the Braves’ selections on Day 1 so make plans to spend the evening with us.

2023 MLB Draft Day 1 Coverage

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington

TV: MLB Network (First Round), ESPN (Complete Coverage)