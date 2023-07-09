2023 MLB Draft: Bonus Pools, Previews and more

The 2023 MLB Draft will get underway Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET from Seattle. The Atlanta Braves will make three selections on Day 1 and we will have full coverage including written analysis and a special podcast to wrap up the day.
Be sure to follow along with our Draft Tracker tonight for up to the minute updates. If you need to get caught up on what to expect, then we have plenty of resources for you to check out below.
MLB Bonus Pools
Pittsburgh Pirates: $16,185,700
Detroit Tigers: $15,747,200
Washington Nationals: $14,502,400
Minnesota Twins: $14,345,600
Oakland Athletics: $14,255,600
Cincinnati Reds: $13,785,200
Seattle Mariners: $13,170,900
Miami Marlins: $12,829,600
Kansas City Royals: $12,313,500
Colorado Rockies: $11,909,800
Arizona Diamondbacks: $11,084,300
Milwaukee Brewers: $10,950,600
Tampa Bay Rays: $10,872,100
Baltimore Orioles: $10,534,800
Boston Red Sox: $10,295,100
Texas Rangers: $9,925,300
San Francisco Giants: $9,916,900
Chicago White Sox: $9,072,800
Chicago Cubs: $8,962,00
Cleveland Guardians: $8,736,700
New York Mets: $8,440,400
Atlanta Braves: $8,341,700
Los Angeles Angels: $8,328,900
Los Angeles Dodgers: $7,274,600
Houston Astros: $6,747,900
Toronto Blue Jays: $6,529,700
St. Louis Cardinals: $6,375,100
San Diego Padres: $5,416,000
New York Yankees: $5,299,400
Philadelphia Phillies: $5,185,500
More Draft Resources
Garrett Spain, Matt Powers and special guest Eric Cole get you ready for Sunday’s big day.
Potential Targets
- MLB Draft Player Profile: Brock Wilken
- MLB Draft Target Profile: Bryce Eldridge
- MLB Draft Target Profile: Walker Martin
- 2023 MLB Draft player preview: Aidan Miller
- MLB Draft Target Profile: George Lombard Jr.
In-state talent
MLB Draft Preview: Seven players to know from Georgia
Position-by-position Draft preview articles
- Catcher
- First Base
- Second Base
- Shortstop
- Third Base
- Outfield
- Right-handed pitchers
- Left-handed pitchers
Atlanta Braves picks and slot bonuses
No. 24: $3,270,500
No. 59: $1,369,300
No. 70: $1,047,500
No. 94: $714,100
No. 126: $521,800
No. 162: $367,500
No. 189: $292,700
No. 219: $229,400
No. 249: $190,300
No. 279: $173,800
No. 309: $164,800
No. 339
No. 369
No. 399
No. 429
No. 459
No. 489
No. 519
No. 549
No. 579
No. 609
