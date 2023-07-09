2023 MLB Draft: Bonus Pools, Previews and more

The 2023 MLB Draft will get underway Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET from Seattle. The Atlanta Braves will make three selections on Day 1 and we will have full coverage including written analysis and a special podcast to wrap up the day.

Be sure to follow along with our Draft Tracker tonight for up to the minute updates. If you need to get caught up on what to expect, then we have plenty of resources for you to check out below.

MLB Bonus Pools

Pittsburgh Pirates: $16,185,700

Detroit Tigers: $15,747,200

Washington Nationals: $14,502,400

Minnesota Twins: $14,345,600

Oakland Athletics: $14,255,600

Cincinnati Reds: $13,785,200

Seattle Mariners: $13,170,900

Miami Marlins: $12,829,600

Kansas City Royals: $12,313,500

Colorado Rockies: $11,909,800

Arizona Diamondbacks: $11,084,300

Milwaukee Brewers: $10,950,600

Tampa Bay Rays: $10,872,100

Baltimore Orioles: $10,534,800

Boston Red Sox: $10,295,100

Texas Rangers: $9,925,300

San Francisco Giants: $9,916,900

Chicago White Sox: $9,072,800

Chicago Cubs: $8,962,00

Cleveland Guardians: $8,736,700

New York Mets: $8,440,400

Atlanta Braves: $8,341,700

Los Angeles Angels: $8,328,900

Los Angeles Dodgers: $7,274,600

Houston Astros: $6,747,900

Toronto Blue Jays: $6,529,700

St. Louis Cardinals: $6,375,100

San Diego Padres: $5,416,000

New York Yankees: $5,299,400

Philadelphia Phillies: $5,185,500

More Draft Resources

Garrett Spain, Matt Powers and special guest Eric Cole get you ready for Sunday’s big day.

Potential Targets

In-state talent

MLB Draft Preview: Seven players to know from Georgia

Position-by-position Draft preview articles

Atlanta Braves picks and slot bonuses

No. 24: $3,270,500

No. 59: $1,369,300

No. 70: $1,047,500

No. 94: $714,100

No. 126: $521,800

No. 162: $367,500

No. 189: $292,700

No. 219: $229,400

No. 249: $190,300

No. 279: $173,800

No. 309: $164,800

No. 339

No. 369

No. 399

No. 429

No. 459

No. 489

No. 519

No. 549

No. 579

No. 609