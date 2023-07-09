 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: Dale Murphy’s consecutive game streak ends

By Kris Willis
/ new
Sports Contributor Archive 2018

Braves Franchise History

1948 - Boston’s Johnny Sain becomes the National League’s first 11-game winner as he defeats Robin Roberts and the Phillies. Alvin Dark has three hits in the win and extends his hitting streak to 21 games.

1966 - Felipe Alou hits a pair of home runs off of Sandy Koufax to help Atlanta defeat the Dodgers 5-2. It is the third and final time that Koufax will allow a pair of homers to a single batter in a game.

1971 - Shortstop Leo Foster has a memorable debut for the Braves as he makes an error on his first chance, hits into a double play in the fifth and a triple play in the seventh. The Pirates win 11-2.

1986 - Dale Murphy’s consecutive game streak ends at 740 games as he sits out a 7-3 win over the Phillies. It is the first game Murphy has missed since September of 1981.

1987 - Mike Schmidt hits his 513th career home run off of Zane Smith to pass Eddie Matthews and Ernie Banks to move into 10th place on the all-time list. Atlanta still comes out on top in an 11-6 win.

MLB History

1937 - Joe DiMaggio homers twice and hits for the cycle as the Yankees defeat the Senators 16-2.

1940 - Five National League pitchers combine to throw the first shutout in All-Star Game history. Paul Derringer, Bucky Walters, Whit Wyatt, Larry French and Carl Hubbell allow three hits combined in a 4-0 win.

1946 - Ted Williams has four hits, including a pair of homers, as the American League defeats the National League 12-0.

1955 - Mickey Mantle has five hits in a 4-0 win over Washington.

1956 - The BBWAA votes 14-12 in favor of establishing the Cy Young Award to honor the league’s most outstanding pitcher.

1959 - Major League Baseball announces that the 1960 season will begin one week later in hopes of getting better weather.

1972 - Nolan Ryan strikes out 16, including an American League record eight in a row as the Angels beat the Red Sox 3-0. Ryan recorded an immaculate inning in the second striking out the side on nine pitches.

1998 - Bud Selig is named as baseball’s ninth commissioner. Selig had served as acting commissioner for the last six years.

2011 - Derek Jeter records five hits, including the 3,000th of his career, and helps the Yankees to a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power