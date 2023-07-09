Braves News: MLB Draft day, series win, more

As the major league team is just on an absolute tear right now, it is the day of the highly important MLB Draft.

As far as what I would like to see in the draft from Atlanta, I would like to see the Braves grab a talented bat on an underslot bonus with their first round pick. The farm system could use some strengthening on the position-player side and I am a believer in the strategy of spreading money around to get more quality quantity of prospects, rather than focusing on a high end prospect or two, especially when we aren’t at the absolute top end of the spectrum. I would also like to see the Braves come away with at least one high-potential shortstop, as that is a big red flag in the system, despite the performance of Nacho Alvarez lately.

You can check out all of our draft coverage in our MLB Draft feed.

Braves News

AJ Minter appears to have avoided any major injury and left Saturday’s game out of an abundance of caution for some pectoral tightness.

The Braves continue to leave a path of absolute destruction behind them at the major league level, beating the Rays 6-1 on Saturday.

Spencer Schwellenbach had a strong appearance in the Futures Game representing the Braves.

Baseball America mocked a familiar name to the Braves in the first round of their latest mock draft.

MLB News

Drew Rasmussen is getting a season-ending elbow surgery.

Bryce Harper left Saturday’s game early after being hit by a pitch but appears to have avoided any major injury.

Potential trade deadline target Jordan Montgomery left Saturday’s game early with an apparent hamstring injury.

Dansby Swanson is hitting the 10-day IL with a heel injury and will miss the All-Star Game.

The Tigers activated Riley Greene off of the IL.