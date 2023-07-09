Travis d’Arnaud in the lineup as Atlanta goes for a sweep in Tampa

The Atlanta Braves will look to complete the three game sweep in today’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta while the Rays will go with righty Zach Eflin.

The Braves will go with their normal lineup with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud, who starts in place of Sean Murphy behind the plate. Matt Olson begins the day with 71 RBIs which is just four short of Andruw Jones’ record of 75 before the All-Star break.

Tampa’s lineup will look different compared to last night’s as Brandon Lowe, Taylor Walls, Manuel Margot, and Francisco Mejia will get the day off.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time for 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.