The Atlanta Braves will be going for win number 61 and the series sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays in today’s Sunday match-up. Bryce Elder will be on the mound for Atlanta as he will look to finish a strong first half before heading up to Seattle for the All-Star game. Zach Eflin will get the start for Tampa Bay as he will have his work cut out for him against Atlanta’s lineup, which will feature Travis d’Arnaud at Catcher as Sean Murphy gets the day off.

Game Notes