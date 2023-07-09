Battery Power Podcast Episode 407: First half recap, All-Star Game, MLB Draft, and more

The Atlanta Braves wrapped up the first half of the 2023 season by winning two of three against the Tampa Bay Rays and taking a 60-29 record into the All-Star break. Your normal Sunday evening co-host Scott Coleman is joined by guest Stephen Tolbert to talk about at all.

A few of the topics discussed Sunday night:

The amazing first half for Atlanta, setting records in the process

Biggest surprise performances for the team over the first three months

The Braves are well represented for all the All-Star festivities in Seattle

MLB Draft starts tonight and Battery Power will have full coverage

Impressive series wins in Cleveland and Tampa

Sean Murphy is incredible

And more!

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.