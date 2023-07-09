Battery Power Podcast Episode 407: First half recap, All-Star Game, MLB Draft, and more

The Atlanta Braves wrapped up the first half of the 2023 season by winning two of three against the Tampa Bay Rays and taking a 60-29 record into the All-Star break. Your normal Sunday evening co-host Scott Coleman is joined by guest Stephen Tolbert to talk about at all.
A few of the topics discussed Sunday night:
- The amazing first half for Atlanta, setting records in the process
- Biggest surprise performances for the team over the first three months
- The Braves are well represented for all the All-Star festivities in Seattle
- MLB Draft starts tonight and Battery Power will have full coverage
- Impressive series wins in Cleveland and Tampa
- Sean Murphy is incredible
- And more!
