 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battery Power Podcast Episode 407: First half recap, All-Star Game, MLB Draft, and more

By Scott Coleman and Stephen Tolbert
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves wrapped up the first half of the 2023 season by winning two of three against the Tampa Bay Rays and taking a 60-29 record into the All-Star break. Your normal Sunday evening co-host Scott Coleman is joined by guest Stephen Tolbert to talk about at all.

A few of the topics discussed Sunday night:

  • The amazing first half for Atlanta, setting records in the process
  • Biggest surprise performances for the team over the first three months
  • The Braves are well represented for all the All-Star festivities in Seattle
  • MLB Draft starts tonight and Battery Power will have full coverage
  • Impressive series wins in Cleveland and Tampa
  • Sean Murphy is incredible
  • And more!

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power