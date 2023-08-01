This Day in Braves History: Atlanta ends Pete Rose’s 44-game hitting streak

Braves Franchise History

1914 - The miracle Braves beat the Cardinals 4-3 in 10 innings to reach the .500 mark at 45-45.

1953 - Warren Spahn tosses his 31st career shutout in a 5-0 win over Philadelphia. An infield single by Richie Ashburn is the only hit Spahn will allow.

1954 - The Dodgers and Braves mix it up after Clem Labine beans Joe Adcock in the head. Gene Conley answers by knocking down Jackie Robinson who ends up brawling with Eddie Matthews. The Braves win the game 10-5. Adcock, who was wearing a batting helmet, returned to the lineup the next day.

1978 - The Braves beat the Reds 16-4 and snap Pete Rose’s National League record hitting streak at 44 games. Rose goes 0-for-4 and strikes out against Gene Garber in the ninth to end the game. Rose’s streak is the second longest in major league history.

1982 - Hank Aaron, Frank Robinson, Travis Jackson and former commissioner Happy Chandler are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

MLB History

1923 - Facing Cleveland’s Sherry Smith, Babe Ruth begins his at-bat batting right-handed. After taking a strike, he switches to the left side and hits his 25th home run of the season.

1937 - Lou Gehrig hits for the cycle as the Yankees beat the Browns 14-5. It is the second cycle of Gehrig’s career.

1945 - Mel Ott becomes the third major league player ever to have 500 career home runs when he takes Braves pitcher Johnny Hutchings deep as the Giants beat Boston 9-2.

1970 - Willie Stargell has three doubles and two home runs as the Pirates beat the Braves 20-10.

1975 - Billy Martin replaces Bill Virdon as manager of the Yankees.

1985 - Vince Coleman steals two bases in the first inning of a 9-8 loss to the Cubs to break Juan Samuel’s rookie record with 74 stolen bases.

1994 - Cal Ripken Jr. becomes the second player in major league history to appear in 2,000 consecutive games as the Orioles shutout the Twins, 1-0.

2009 - Oakland retires Rickey Henderson’s No. 24.

