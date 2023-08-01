Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Drop Series Opener to Angels, Trade Deadline Tuesday

There is a lot of great talent on the field on Monday night as Shohei Ohtani and the Angels visited Atlanta. Unfortunately, the Braves offense went quiet in a 4-1 loss. However, a good performance from Charlie Morton and the return of AJ Minter were a few positives. Plus, Matt Olson continued his awesome streak of power with his 36th home run.

Plus, the Trade Deadline officially arrives on Tuesday. With the Braves getting significant pitching reinforcements back from injury, is an upgrade through truly sensible? Shawn Coleman looks at a few names that could be available for the rotation and bullpen, plus the one move the Braves should make on Tuesday.

Shawn Coleman discusses this and more on the Daily Hammer.