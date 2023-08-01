MLB Trade Deadline open thread

We are closing in on Major League Baseball’s annual trade deadline and we will be tracking all of the moves made by the Atlanta Braves between now and 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 1. It remains to be seen how active the Braves will be. They are in good shape and currently hold the best record in Major League Baseball and have a number of players nearing return from injury. They have already added reliever Pierce Johnson and infielder Nicky Lopez in deals with the Rockies and the Royals respectively.

The Braves are reportedly looking to add a starter and possibly a backend reliever. We will have to wait and see what Alex Anthopoulos pulls out of his hat this season.

Completed Trades