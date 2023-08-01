Braves acquire Brad Hand from Rockies

The Atlanta Braves have added another bullpen piece with the addition of veteran lefty Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta is sending back Double-A right-hander Alec Barger in the deal.

Hand is 33 years old and has a 4.54 ERA and a 4.03 FIP in 40 appearances for the Rockies this season. His addition gives the Braves another experienced left-handed option to go along with A.J. Minter out of the bullpen. Atlanta has had limited lefty options behind Minter with Dylan Lee currently on the injured list. Lee is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, but Hand gives Atlanta a little more insurance.

Hand signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Rockies this past offseason. His deal also includes a $7 million club option for 2024.

Barger was a 17th round pick by the Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft. He has spent the 2023 season at Double A Mississippi where he had a 3.29 ERA in 38 1/3 innings.