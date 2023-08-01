Kevin Pillar starts in left field for Braves in middle game against Angels

The lineups have been revealed for tonight’s game — well, at least one team has been timely in releasing their lineups. The Atlanta Braves didn’t take too much time announcing their lineups, while the Los Angeles Angels spent their sweet time figuring out what they were going to go with this evening. We’ve finally got something for y’all though, so here it is:

Without further ado, here’s how Atlanta will be lining up for tonight’s middle game:

There are plenty of familiar names in familiar spots in this lineup, with the clear and obvious exception being Kevin Pillar. Pillar will be making his first start since July 18, which is when he recorded a hit, an RBI and scored a run against the Diamondbacks in that game. He’s made a few pinch hit appearances since but as usual, his defense will be more of the focus when it comes to his production than anything else.

Here’s how the Angels are looking for tonight’s game:

Angels today. Adam’s not in the lineup pic.twitter.com/bnYPeavAsG — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) August 1, 2023

The Angels have shuffled things around a bit but a lot of the familiar names from last night are still in for tonight’s game. Matt Thaiss is getting the start at catcher instead of Chad Wallach. The newly recalled Jordyn Adams is going to be starting on the bench for tonight’s game.