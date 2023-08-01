Braves vs. Angels Game Thread: 8/1/2023

The Atlanta Braves were flying high after their sweep of the Brewers over the weekend but they came crashing back down to Earth in a bit of a downer performance in their first game against the Los Angeles Angels. Now, the Braves are going to get a shot at evening up the series in tonight’s game.

Spencer Strider is starting for the Braves tonight, which is always exciting. It’s especially exciting right now since he’s currently in the midst of a strikeout binge where he’s racked up at least ten strikeouts in each of his past four starts. Patrick Sandoval has pitched pretty well, himself, so this could be a pitcher’s duel tonight. It also could break out into a slugfest at any given moment but that’s baseball for you. Either way, hopefully it ends in a victory for the Braves tonight.

Game Notes