This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux signs a five-year extension

Braves Franchise History

1944 - Red Barrett needs only 58 pitches to shut out the Reds 2-0 setting a major league record for the fewest pitches thrown in a nine-inning game. The game takes one hour and 15 minutes and is the shortest night game ever.

1991 - A game between the Astros and Braves is delayed for five minutes when a moth becomes lodged in the ear of Houston outfielder Mike Simms. Astros trainer Dave Labossiere removes the insect with a pair of tweezers. The Braves go on to win 4-0.

1996 - The Rockies jump out to a 7-0 lead against the Braves and then get back-to-back homers from Andres Galarraga and Vinny Castilla off of Mark Wohlers in the 10th for a 9-7 win.

1997 - Greg Maddux signs a five-year, $57.5 million contract with the Braves and becomes baseball’s highest paid player.

2003 - Rafael Furcal becomes the 12th player in league history to turn an unassisted triple play.

2004 - While taking a cab to Shea Stadium, Tom Glavine is injured when his taxi collides with an SUV. Glavine loses his two front teeth and needs over 40 stitches to close facial lacerations.

2013 - The Marlins snap the Braves’ 14-game winning streak as Adeiny Hechavarria scores the game’s only run on a wild pitch by Jordan Walden in the ninth.

MLB History

1902 - Cy Young picks up his 25th win of the season as Boston beats the White Sox 5-4 in 11 innings.

1917 - Babe Ruth homers and allows just four hits in a 5-4 win over the Tigers.

1924 - Ty Cobb steals second base, third base twice and home to help the tigers to a 13-7 win over Boston.

1934 - Babe Ruth announces that the 1934 season will be his last as a regular player and will instead seek a manager role and will serve as an occasional pinch-hitter. However, he goes back on that decision and signs to play with the Boston Braves in 1935.

1957 - Mickey Mantle becomes the first player to clear the centerfield hedge at Memorial Stadium as the Yankees beat the Orioles 6-3.

1960 - Ted Williams homers twice and passes Mel Ott and moves into fourth place on the all-time list. Following the game, Williams announces that he will retire at the end of the season.

1985 - Willie McGee records seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Phillies to raise his batting average to .351 for the season. McGee will finish as the league leader with a .353 average.

1988 - The Dodgers release Don Sutton.

1993 - Mets pitcher Bret Saberhagen admits to having sprayed bleach at three reporters on July 27. He agrees to donate one day’s pay to the Eye Research Foundation.

