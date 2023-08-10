Braves News: Wild win, Ronald Acuna, Bryce Elder

The Braves are still having a bit of a rough patch as their starting pitchers have allowed quite a few runs over the last number of games since the All-Star break. Spencer Strider and Max Fried each have been BABIP’d pretty hard this turn through the rotation. The Braves haven’t lost much ground in the division during this stretch, however (not any, depending on when you set the start point), and having Fried healthy again is a huge boon, even if he got a bit unlucky on Wednesday. Although I still have a lot of confidence in Strider and Fried, anyone beyond them would make me fairly nervous in a playoff setting, so getting a healthy Kyle Wright back by the end of the season could be a big lift to the Braves’ already (relatively) high playoff odds.

Braves News

The Braves beat the Pirates 6-5 in a nervy game.

Sam took a look at Bryce Elder’s recent struggles in comparison to his previous production.

Ronald Acuna returned to the lineup, avoiding major injury from his hit by pitch incident.

MLB News

Michael Lorenzen threw a heavily BABIP-fueled no-hitter against the abysmal Nationals.

The Dodgers are signing a top Korean pitching prospect who is foregoing the KBO draft, Jang Hyun-seok for $900,000.

The Red Sox DFA’d Dinelson Lamet, continuing his fall from grace.

The A’s are calling up OF Lawrence Butler for his major league debut.