Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Earn Another Close Victory in Pittsburgh

Hey, the Braves are on another winning streak!

Atlanta once again had some tense moments on Wednesday night, but for the second straight game, timely hitting was the key to the 6-5 win over the Pirates. The Braves were 6-13 with runners in scoring position during the game, once again proving they can win even when home runs are not soaring out of the park.

Max Fried had an ok outing, running into some trouble in the fourth inning, much of which was due to bad luck happening around him. While the starting pitching has been lackluster over the past five games, the bullpen continues to shine and played a critical role in the win as well.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the laters edition of the Daily Hammer.

