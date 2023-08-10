 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Pillar starts in left as Braves go for series win in Pittsburgh

Eddie Rosario takes a seat with a left-hander on the mound

By Kris Willis
Chicago White Sox v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to clinch a series win Thursday afternoon when they wrap up a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Left-hander Bailey Falter will get the start for Pittsburgh.

Kevin Pillar will get the start in left field Thursday with the left-hander on the mound. Pillar will hit eighth with Orlando Arcia moving up to the seventh spot in the order.

For the Pirates, Josh Palacios is back in the leadoff spot and will play left field. Bryan Reynolds will serve as the DH Sunday and hit second. Ke’Bryan Hayes, who is 5-for-8 in the series, moves back to the third spot in the order and will play third base.

First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

