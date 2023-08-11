This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron passes Joe DiMaggio on all-time home run list

Braves Franchise History

1914- Boston Braves P Lefty Tyler begins a string of 23 shutout innings‚ but Red Ames of the Reds matches him today in a 13-inning, 0 - 0, tie.

1930 - The Cubs displace Brooklyn for the league lead‚ completing a four-game sweep with the Braves. Cubs P Bud Teachout wins the final game‚ 4 - 3‚ in 10 innings.

1934- In a battle of the Smiths‚ New York defeats the Braves‚ 7 - 4. New York’s Al Smith allows just one hit in the 5 innings he pitches to defeat reliever Bob Smith. The latter gives up a three-run homer to Travis Jackson in the 7th.

1945 - Chicago’s Claude Passeau limits the Braves to two hits - both coming with two out in the 8th - as the Cubs win‚ 8 - 0. The Cubs scored 6 in the 9th after starter Bob Logan is lifted.

1951- The Dodgers take the first of two games against the Braves‚ winning, 8 - 1, behind Ralph Branca. The Braves take the nightcap‚ 8 - 4‚ behind Max Surkont and a home run by Sid Gordon. With Red Barber and Connie Desmond making the calls‚ the doubleheader is the first major league game to be telecast in color.

1957- At St. Louis‚ the Braves complete a three-game sweep of the reeling Cards with a 5 - 1 win by Gene Conley. Eddie Mathews completes the Braves’ scoring with a homer to center field in the 5th‚ off reliever Willard Schmidt‚ and Ken Boyer accounts for the Cards’ score with a home run in the 9th.

1959- At Crosley Field‚ Joe Nuxhall fans 4 Braves in the 6th inning - Eddie Mathews‚ Joe Adcock‚ Del Crandall‚ and Johnny Logan - and 10 overall as the Redleg’s win, 4 - 3, to move into second place. The third strike to Crandall gets by catcher Dutch Dotterer‚ giving Nuxhall the chance for the 4 K’s. In the 1st inning‚ Adcock wishes Vada Pinson a happy birthday by nabbing him at first base with a hidden ball trick.

1961- Warren Spahn of the Braves beats the Cubs, 2 - 1, for his 300th career win.

1964 - Hank Aaron passes Joe DiMaggio with his 362nd career home run in the Braves’ 9 - 6 win over the Colt .45’s.

1967- The Braves edge the Astros‚ 6 - 5‚ in 16 innings‚ winning on a game-ending home run by Joe Torre. Both teams scored once in the 14th and Mack Jones cuts down Rusty Staub trying to score a second run for Houston. Felipe Alou tied it with a homer.

1968- Satchel Paige‚ 62 years or so old‚ and needing 158 days on a major league payroll to qualify for a pension‚ is signed by the Braves. He will not pitch a regular-season game for Atlanta and will become a coach on September 30th and stay for another year.

MLB History

1929- Babe Ruth hits his 500th career home run, this one off the Indians’ Willis Hudlin. Second place all-time is currently held by Cy Williams with 237 homers.

1970 - Jim Bunning of the Phillies achieves his 100th National League win to go with his 100 victories in the American League, the first pitcher since Cy Young to accomplish the feat. Bunning beats the Astros.

2003-The Royals beat the Yankees‚ 12 - 9‚ as the teams set an American League record by stroking 19 doubles. Kansas City strokes 11 of the two-baggers‚ just one shy of the AL mark.

2003-The Astros down the Cubs‚ 3 - 1. Chicago’s Kerry Wood becomes the youngest pitcher in history to reach the 1‚000 strikeout mark‚ doing so in 134 games. Roger Clemens achieved the feat in 143 contests.

2016- David Dahl of the Rockies ties a major league record set by Chuck Aleno with the 1941 Cincinnati Reds by getting a hit in his 17th straight game since making his major league debut July 25th.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.