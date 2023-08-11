PTBNL Episode 51: Rotation concerns, Matt Olson’s brilliant season and more

In Episode 51 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the recent rough stretch of baseball for the Atlanta Braves, especially in the starting rotation and what that means going forward. The guys also talked about Matt Olson’s incredible season, a possible upcoming roster move, and a preview for this weekend’s Mets series.

