Battery Power TV: Are we witnessing the best season ever by a Braves first baseman?

Plus, the concern level with the rotation, moving Michael Harris II out of the ninth spot and Braves-Mets preview

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
Matt Olson isn’t just making history, he’s penning what may be the best season ever by an Atlanta Braves first baseman.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss Olson’s exploits, and why there hasn’t been more attention heaped upon him amid this career year. Plus, the concern level with the Braves rotation past Max Fried and Spencer Strider, whether it’s time to move Michael Harris II out of the ninth spot in the order, and previewing the four-game weekend series vs. the New York Mets.

