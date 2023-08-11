The Rome professional baseball team is changing their name

The tides of the organization continue to shift, and following the lead of their Triple-A counterparts in 2018 the Rome Braves will no longer be the Braves. The team first moved to Rome from Macon in 2003, and has since seen most of the best prospects in the organization’s history. They won the South Atlantic League in 2003, then repeated that task in 2016 with the team featuring current Braves stars like Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Max Fried.

A new era of baseball in Rome is on the way.



️: https://t.co/ew1hFvUVqD pic.twitter.com/Ucdj9XU2D0 — Rome Braves (@TheRomeBraves) August 11, 2023

This was certainly not a move we were expecting, but it seems as calls around the sport have started to question names related to Native Americans that the club has decided to get in front of things and make a change. This move will also provide an opportunity for the franchise to sell a bit of merchandise in the coming years. As stated in the release they will give fans the opportunity to submit recommendations for the name. Rome is currently the Atlanta Braves High-A affiliate, and since moving to High-A following the minor league realignment in 2021 has produced such Braves players as Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, and Vaughn Grissom.

