Allan Winans expected to start in Saturday’s doubleheader, per report

Rookie right-hander Allan Winans will start one of the games for the Atlanta Braves in Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets according to a report by MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

Winans is expected to start one of the games in tomorrow’s doubleheader. The Braves haven’t officially made the announcement. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 11, 2023

The Braves, who are currently in a stretch of 14 games in 13 days, will need to add a starter Saturday to pair with Spencer Strider. Winans was scheduled to start Sunday’s game for Gwinnett. He made his major league debut on July 22 in Milwaukee where he allowed five hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings. Winans has appeared in 20 games for Gwinnett where he has a 2.79 ERA and a 3.94 FIP in 113 innings.

Michael Soroka, who is scheduled to start Saturday for Gwinnett, would have also been an option.