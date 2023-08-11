 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Allan Winans expected to start in Saturday’s doubleheader, per report

Looks like Winans will make his second major league appearance Saturday.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Rookie right-hander Allan Winans will start one of the games for the Atlanta Braves in Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets according to a report by MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

The Braves, who are currently in a stretch of 14 games in 13 days, will need to add a starter Saturday to pair with Spencer Strider. Winans was scheduled to start Sunday’s game for Gwinnett. He made his major league debut on July 22 in Milwaukee where he allowed five hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings. Winans has appeared in 20 games for Gwinnett where he has a 2.79 ERA and a 3.94 FIP in 113 innings.

Michael Soroka, who is scheduled to start Saturday for Gwinnett, would have also been an option.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power