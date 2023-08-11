Filed under: Atlanta Braves Scores and Standings Braves at Mets GameThread: 8/11/2023 Charlie Morton vs. Tylor Megill By Ivan the Great Aug 11, 2023, 6:40pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Braves at Mets GameThread: 8/11/2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images Statcast graphic, generic comments about Morton’s four-seam fastball, you get the idea. More From Battery Power Allan Winans expected to start in Saturday’s doubleheader, per report Rosario and d’Arnaud return for opener in New York Anticlimax Now: Morton to kick off minimal-stakes battle in New York The Rome professional baseball team is changing their name Battery Power TV: Are we witnessing the best season ever by a Braves first baseman? Braves Minor League Recap: Gwinnett scores 20 runs Loading comments...
Loading comments...