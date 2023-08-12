This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires John Smoltz from Detroit

Braves Franchise History

1949 - The Brooklyn Dodgers protest a 5-3 loss to the Braves at Ebbets Field. In the eighth inning, Duke Snider hits a ball off the screen in CF that umpire Artie Gore initially signals as a home run. The Braves complain and point out that the ground rules say that the ball is still in play. Gore ends up sending Snider back to third base, where he is stranded. The protest will be rejected by commissioner Ford Frick.

1953 - The Braves and Cardinals draw a record crowd of 36,241 for a doubleheader at County Stadium. The Braves win both games and Eddie Mathews drives in two to reach 100 RBIs for the season.

1976 - The Braves beat the Phillies 4-3 and Frank LaCorte records his first major league win after losing his first nine decisions.

1984 - In a game that featured one of the ugliest brawls in major league history, the Braves beat the Padres 5-3. Pascual Perez hit Alan Wiggins in the back with the first pitch of the game. San Diego pitchers retaliate by throwing at Perez all four times that he comes to the plate. Benches emptied twice and the second one spilled into the stands. The game featured 19 ejections including both managers and both replacement managers. Padres manager Dick Williams will be suspended for 10 days and is fined $10,000. Joe Torre and five players receive three game suspensions.

1987 - The Braves acquire future Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Doyle Alexander. Alexander will go 10-1 for the Tigers down the stretch.

2001 - Greg Maddux’s NL record streak of consecutive innings without a walk comes to an end at 72 1/3 innings when he intentionally walks Steve Finley in the third inning. Atlanta falls to Arizona 9-1.

2003 - The Braves acquire Kent Mercker from the Reds for a player to be named later. The team also unveils a statue of Warren Spahn outside Turner Field.

2011 - Dan Uggla extends his Atlanta record hitting streak to 32 games when he homers twice in a 10-4 win over the Cubs. Carlos Zambrano gives up five home runs in the game. After Uggla’s second homer and another by Freddie Freeman, Zambrano throws a pair of brushback pitches at Chipper Jones and is ejected. He then cleans out his locker and leaves the ballpark without telling anyone. Prior to the game, the Braves retired Bobby Cox’s No. 6.

MLB History

1912 - Ty Cobb is attacked by three men while traveling to a Detroit rail station. Cobb sustains a cut on his shoulder during the scuffle. He then travels to Syracuse and gets two hits in an exhibition game.

1932 - American League president Will Harridge upholds a protest by Detroit from an August 1 game against New York and orders that it will be replayed on September 8. Detroit had protested because Tony Lazzeri’s and Ben Chapman’s batting order was orally reversed after lineup cards were turned in before the game.

1934 - Just under 42,000 turn out to Fenway Park to see what could have been Babe Ruth’s last game in Boston. He had two hits in the first game of the double and was 0-for-1 with two walks in the second game before exiting in the sixth inning. Ruth will return to Boston in 1935 when he finishes his career with the Boston Braves.

1946 - Stan Musial has four hits in a 5-0 win over the Cubs giving him 12 in his last three games.

1956 - Mickey Mantle hits his 41st home run of the season to help the Yankees to a 6-2 win over the Orioles. It is Mantle’s seventh home run in the past eight days.

1963 - Stan Musial announces that he will retire at the end of the season.

1964 - Mickey Mantle homers from both sides of the plate for the 10th time of his career.

1994 - Major League players go on strike and for the first time in 90 years, the World Series will not be held.

