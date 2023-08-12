Braves look to continue dominance of Mets in Saturday doubleheader

The Braves have an away doubleheader against their nominal rival the New York Mets today, in what will be games 9 and 10 of a 14 game stretch with no off-days. This is especially taxing as the Braves’ starters have been on a streak of both bad performance and bad luck (aside from the exceedingly lucky Charlie Morton on Friday). The bullpen has been worked very hard recently, pitching nearly as many innings as the starters, and doubleheaders are always tough on pitching, so the Braves really need some depth from their starters today. The pitchers of today to attempt to provide that depth are Allan Winans in the day game and Spencer Strider in the nightcap.

Winans has been good and lucky in triple-A this season, with a great 2.79 ERA and a solid 3.94 FIP. His only major league start this season was actually better than it looked, however, as he got a bit unlucky with BABIP. He isn’t a guy with a profile that can reasonably be expected to dominate, but he may be able to provide a solid 5 innings without killing the Braves’ odds of winning this particular game, which would be perfectly fine. The Mets are pitching Denyi Reyes as the nominal starter in the day game, in what appears to be a bullpen game, as Reyes is neither a starting pitcher nor very good. The Mets’ bullpen without the traded David Robertson has actually been below replacement level by fWAR, so the Braves and their explosive offense should feel more than fine about facing them with Alan Winans on the mound.

Spencer Strider will get the ball for Atlanta in game 2 after a rough (but highly unlucky) start on Monday. As you can probably tell, I am quite unconcerned about Strider, as his FIP, xFIP, and xERA are all elite, despite his merely solid ERA on the season and nothing about his recent starts have been particularly concerning to me. He’s still really good, folks. The Mets are using an actual starter in the night game, in the form of Jose Quintana. Quintana just returned to the majors for New York in late July, after a rib injury delayed his ramp-up for the season. Quintana is 34 now and has had some major ups and downs since 2017, but 2022 was another up year for him and he has been solid so far this season, although his velocity seems down a tick from last year. He has had his success by focusing on limiting hard contact, as he doesn’t strike out particularly many batters.

Something to keep an eye on for New York’s offense is the status of Francisco Lindor. Lindor was scratched from Friday’s game with right side soreness and is getting imaging done before the team decides how best to treat the injury. It would be a surprise to me if he played both games one day after he was scratched for an injury, but playing one game isn’t entirely inconceivable, even if I think it is unlikely.

Game 1 Info

Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets

Saturday, August 12, 2023

1:10 pm EDT

Citi Field

Queens, NY

TV: Bankruptcy Sports Southeast, MLB Network

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

XM Radio: Online / Ch. 89

Game 2 Info

Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets

Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:15 pm EDT

Citi Field

Queens, NY

TV: FOX

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

XM Radio: Online / Ch. 89