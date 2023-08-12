Braves News: Braves take series opener, Allan Winans to start in doubleheader, more

The Atlanta Braves began the weekend series on a high note and cruised to a 7-0 win over the New York Mets. Here are the highlights:

The Braves somehow managed a shutout despite Charlie Morton’s seven walks.

Eddie Rosario collected 3 RBI

Austin Riley hit home run number 27 on the year

Michael Harris II is a ridiculously good outfielder

All in all, the Braves are still lacking in the starting pitching department. The offense will *hopefully* continue to produce until the pitching staff can get out of its slump.

Up next, the Braves play two against the Mets. Game one gets underway this afternoon at 1:10 ET with game two to follow at 7:15 ET.

More Braves News:

Right-hander Allan Winans is expected to start one game in today’s doubleheader. It will mark Winans’ second major league appearance.

After 21 years, the Rome Braves will no longer be the Rome Braves.

The Gwinnett Stripers offense exploded on Thursday, scoring 20 runs. More in the minor league recap.

Battery Power TV discusses Matt Olson’s production, the starting rotation, and more.

Episode 51 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses rotation concerns, Matt Olson, and more.

MLB News:

Chicago White Sox utility player Romy Gonzalez underwent surgery in July to repair a torn labrum. He will be sidelined for the rest of the season but is expected to be ready by Spring Training.

The Seattle Mariners placed shortstop JP Crawford on the seven-day concussion injured list. The move is retroactive to August 10.

Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale made his first start since June after a shoulder injury. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and struck out seven.

Jose Bautista signed a one-day deal with the Toronto Blue Jays to officially retire with the team. He had not played in a big league game since 2018.