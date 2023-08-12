Travis d’Arnaud, Kevin Pillar in the Braves’ lineup for Game 2 against Mets

After a lopsided win in Game 1, the Atlanta Braves will try to complete a doubleheader sweep Saturday night against the New York Mets. The Braves got a solid performance from rookie right-hander Allan Winans and plenty of offense in beating the Mets 21-3 earlier this afternoon. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta in the nightcap while New York will go with lefty Jose Quintana.

Quintana has allowed just one home run over his last 132 2/3 innings. The Braves slugged six in Game 1 and lead the majors with 224. Matt Olson homered twice and took over the major league lead with 42.

Travis d’Arnaud is in the Braves’ lineup for the second game and will hit fifth. Orlando Arcia is back in as the shortstop batting seventh while Kevin Pillar gets the start in left field against the left-hander.

For the Mets, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor both return to the lineup for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Francisco Alvarez gets the start behind the plate and will bat fifth.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.