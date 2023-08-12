Braves sweep doubleheader with 6-0 win over Mets

Spencer Strider tossed seven scoreless innings to help the Atlanta Braves to a doubleheader sweep with a 6-0 win over the New York Mets.

Strider allowed a leadoff single to Brandon Nimmo on an 0-2 pitch to start the game, but retired the next three hitters in order to end the inning. Strider walked Francisco Alvarez to start the second, but then struck out Daniel Vogelbach and Mark Vientos before walking Danny Mendick on a 3-2 pitch. However, he came right back and struck out Tim Locastro to strand the runners.

Strider again allowed the leadoff man to reach in the third as Nimmo worked a walk. He got help as Francisco Lindor sent a liner that Matt Olson caught and then tagged out Nimmo for the double play. Alonso grounded out to keep the game scoreless.

Mets starter Jose Quintana retired the first 10 Braves’ hitters he faced before Ozzie Albies snuck a single through the hole on the left side with one out in the fourth. Albies picked up his 11th stolen base of the season and Austin Riley worked a walk to put runners at first and second. Olson worked the count to 3-2, but got jammed and grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Strider pitched around a two-out walk to Vogelbach in a scoreless fourth. The Braves finally got on the board in the fifth. Marcell Ozuna doubled with one out to get things started. Ozuna moved to third on a fly out by Arcia and then scored on a single by Kevin Pillar.

Strider retired the first two hitters in the fifth before Nimmo struck again with a double to the left field corner. However, Strider would leave him stranded as Lindor popped out harmlessly to Olson to end the inning.

The Braves threatened again against Quintana in the sixth, but were unable to cash in. Ronald Acuña Jr. flew sharply on a ball with a .950 xBA that Tim Locastro made a nice play on to start the inning. Albies then worked a walk. Riley popped out for the second out, but Olson followed by dumping a single to center to move Albies into scoring position. Travis d’Arnaud followed with a walk of his own to load the bases. Quintana ran the count full to Ozuna, but got him to fly out harmlessly to right to leave the bases loaded.

Strider added another strikeout in a perfect sixth. He came back out for the seventh and allowed an opposite field chopper from Vogelbach that beat the shift for a single. Strider then got Vientos and Mendick to fly out before striking out Locastro to end the inning.

Spencer Strider, Wicked 87mph Slider.



6th K pic.twitter.com/mafwq5YhuQ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 13, 2023

Strider struggled a bit early on, but settled in nicely. He allowed three hits, four walks and struck out six over seven scoreless innings.

The Braves added a much-needed insurance run in the eighth. Albies reached on a hit by pitch. Riley then sent a hot shot that second baseman Mendick couldn’t handle. The ball kicked to centerfielder Locastro, who slipped. Albies just kept on running and scored ahead of the throw to make it 2-0.

Olson walked to put runners at first and second. d’Arnaud popped out to Alonso for the first out, but Marcell Ozuna delivered with a double to left center that scored Riley and Olson to push the lead to 4-0.

A.J. Minter entered in the eighth and allowed a leadoff walk to Nimmo on a pitch clock violation. Lindor drove Michael Harris to the track in center for the first out. Minter then struck out Alonso, but allowed a double to McNeil that put runners at second and third. Minter would escape with no damage though as Alvarez grounded out on a nice play by Riley to stand the runners.

Atlanta added two more runs in the ninth on a mammoth two-run shot by Albies to make it 6-0.

Raisel Iglesias worked a scoreless ninth to end the game.

With the win, Atlanta takes the series and improves to 75-41 on the season. With the Phillies’ loss to the Twins Saturday, the Braves now lead the NL East by 11 games. They will wrap up the series on Sunday with Yonny Chirinos matching up against Kodai Senga.