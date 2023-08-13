This Day in Braves History: Atlanta reacquires Terry Pendleton from the Marlins

Braves Franchise History

1921 - John Watson tosses two complete game victories in a doubleheader against the Phillies.

1984 - In Cooperstown, the Tigers defeat the Braves 7-5 in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

1996 - The Braves acquire third baseman Terry Pendleton from the Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielder Roosevelt Brown.

2018 - Ronald Acuña Jr. homers to lead off both games of a doubleheader against the Marlins. The only other players to accomplish the feat are Harry Hooper (1913), Rickey Henderson (1993) and Brady Anderson (1999).

MLB History

1932 - Kenesaw Landis clears Rogers Hornsby of charges of fraudulently borrowing money from Cubs players. The Chicago papers accused Hornsby of obtaining money from players to bet on horse races or share in joint ventures.

1945 - Branch Rickey becomes the principal stockholder of the Dodgers. He, Walter O’Malley and John Smith acquire the 50 percent interest of the Ebbets estate for a reported price of $750,000.

1957 - Mickey Mantle has three hits to help the Yankees beat the Red Sox 3-2. Mantle’s performance raises his average to .384 and is just behind Boston’s Ted Williams who is at .388. Mantle will injure himself the next week when he angrily swings a golf club at a branch and gouges his shinbone. That event will essentially take him out of the running for a second straight Triple Crown.

1969 - Major League owners elect Commissioner Bowie Kuhn to a seven-year term.

1972 - Tigers manager Billy Martin literally picks his starting lineup out of a hat in an attempt to end a four-game losing streak. Detroit wins 3-2, but returns to their normal lineup in the nightcap and lose 9-2.

1979 - Lou Brock records his 3,000th career hit in a 3-2 win over the Cubs.

1987 - Paul Molitor homers with two outs in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to 28-games in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles.

