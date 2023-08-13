Braves News: Doubleheader sweep, Matt Olson

Matt Olson hit another two home runs on Saturday, both in the day game, as the Braves absolutely shelled the Mets over the two games of the doubleheader. Those were his 41st and 42nd home runs of the season, setting him two home runs clear of Shohei Ohtani for the MLB lead in homers on the season. The franchise record is 51 homers in a season, set by Andruw Jones, and Matt is well on pace to eclipse that. It would be really cool for Matt to establish his place in franchise history that way and really place his stamp on the franchise history after entering the franchise in an awkward manner as the de facto replacement for a franchise legend like Freddie Freeman. Here’s hoping Matt can continue slugging like this well into October.

Braves News

The nightcap wasn’t quite as dominant from the start, but the final line looked quite convincing, as a 6-0 victory behind a strong Strider.

The day game was an absolute rout behind an Allan Winans gem, resulting in a 21-3 thumping.

MLB News

The Blue Jays signed former Brave Matt Wisler to a minor league contract.

The Brewers reportedly could consider relocation as soon as this fall if they cannot reach a satisfactory public funding deal for their stadium.

The Rays are calling up one of their top prospects Osleivis Basabe.

Jonathan India is staying on the 10-day IL for a while longer.