Yonny Chirinos gets the start as Braves look to complete sweep of Mets

The Atlanta Braves will look to end their road trip on a good note Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta clinched a series win Saturday with a doubleheader sweep and have outscored New York 34-3 over the first three games of the series. Yonny Chirinos will get the start for Atlanta while New York will go with right-hander Kodai Senga.

Chirinos will be making his fourth start since joining the Braves Sunday. He will be looking to bounce back from a rough outing last time out where he allowed four homers and six runs in five innings against the Pirates. In three starts with Atlanta, Chirinos has allowed 13 runs in 13 2/3 innings. With Allan Winans and others showing that they might be ready to contribute, Chirinos needs a good outing Sunday.

Senga has been one of the few bright spots for the Mets rotation this season posing a 3.24 ERA, 3.62 FIP and a 28.4% strikeout rate in 116 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and two runs over six innings in his last start against the Cubs. Sunday will be his first career appearance against the Braves.

Atlanta’s offense has flexed its muscle in the series. Matt Olson homered twice in Saturday’s doubleheader to take over the major league lead in home runs with 42. He is 5-for-13 with four RBIs in the series. Ozzie Albies is 6-for-13 in the series giving him 28 for the season. Austin Riley also has a pair of homers in the series and is hitting .298/.366/.583 with 18 home runs in his career against the Mets.

Sunday’s game will get underway at 8:10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 13, 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field: Flushing, New York

Tv: ESPN

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan