 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Murphy hitting 7th for Braves Sunday against Mets

Atlanta’s offense looks to stay white hot as they go for four straight against the Mets

By APledger
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves offense will look to stay hot in tonight’s series finale against the New York Mets. Yonny Chirinos will get the start for Atlanta while the Mets will go with Kodai Senga.

The Braves will roll out their regulars for the series finale with Sean Murphy catching and will hit seventh. Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Matt Olson all have two homers each in the series.

For the Mets, Omar Narvaez will get the start behind the plate and will hit sixth. DJ Stewart starts in right field while former Brave Rafael Ortega will play center field and bat ninth.

Tonight’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power